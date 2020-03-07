AMORE PACIFIC 'ABC Spirit'

CFC designed the graphic for ABC Spirit, AMORE PACIFIC’s principles of employee behavior. To help employees easily recognize and remember the five principles the company pursues, we have developed each principle into a typographic image combined with messages and figures.
‘ABC Spirit’ Graphic & Application Design Dev.
2020
Client: Amore Pacific
Project Team
Amore Pacific Corporate Design Team
Project Management & Design
CFC
5 Principles Graphic & Application Dev.
Art Direction & Design: Charry Jeon
Design: Jeongmoon Choi, Eunju Kim
Assist: Minsun Lee, Ziyoung Kim
www.contentformcontext.com