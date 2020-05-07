EXERCISE & PRACTICE 1
Personal projects, January-June, 2020
About
A set of personal projects and drawing studies created between January and June 2020. Illustrations were made with pencil drawing or Procreate on iPad Pro and remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Dennis Rodman
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
Scottie Pippen
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
Dr. Louise Banks
Amy Adams as Dr. Louise Banks in “Arrival” (2016).
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
Amelia Brand
Anne Hathaway as Amelia Brand in “Interestellar” (2014).
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
Jyn Erso
Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016).
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
John Constantine
Keanu Reeves as John Constantine in “Constantine” (2005).
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
Ellen Ripley
Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in “Alien” (1979).
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
Drawing Studies
Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Original drawings were made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
Drawing Studies
Illustrations are digital drawings made in Procreate for iPad Pro with Apple Pencil and remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
