Exercise & Practice 1
Tavo Montañez
EXERCISE & PRACTICE 1
Personal projects, January-June, 2020
__

About
A set of personal projects and drawing studies created between January and June 2020​​​​​​​. Illustrations were made with pencil drawing or Procreate on iPad Pro and remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.



Dennis Rodman

about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. 
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
___




Scottie Pippen

about
Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. 
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
___





Dr. Louise Banks

about
Amy Adams as Dr. Louise Banks in “Arrival” (2016).​​​​​​​

Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. 
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
___





Amelia Brand

about
Anne Hathaway as Amelia Brand in “Interestellar” (2014).​​​​​​​

Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. 
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
___



Jyn Erso

about
Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016).​​​​​​​

Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. 
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
___


​​​​​​​
John Constantine

about
Keanu Reeves as John Constantine in “Constantine” (2005).​​​​​​​

Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. 
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
___


​​​​​​​
Ellen Ripley

about
Sigourney Weaver​​​​​​​ as Ellen Ripley in “Alien” (1979).​​​​​​​

Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered in Procreate and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. 
Original drawing was made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
___


​​​​​​​
Drawing Studies

about
Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. 
Original drawings were made with Staedtler Mars Lumograph Graphite Pencil 3H on A3 Fabriano paper.
___







Drawing Studies

about
Illustrations are digital drawings made in Procreate for iPad Pro with Apple Pencil and remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. ​​​​​​​
___



___

Thanks for watching​​​​​​​

Updates and work in progress on my Instagram account @tavomontanez 
and find more of my work at tavomontanez.com​​​​​​​


 
Exercise & Practice 1
60
365
9
Published:
Tavo Montañez

    Owners

    Tavo Montañez Aguascalientes, Mexico

    Exercise & Practice 1

    A set of personal projects and drawing studies created between January and June 2020​​​​​​​. Illustrations were made with pencil drawing or Procr Read More
    60
    365
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.