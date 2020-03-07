Whimsical Balance
Multiple Owners
“Whimsical Balance” is a series of 3D explorations created 
in collaboration between Pol Solà & Guasch Studio


(Part I)
(Detail)
Process

Initial design



Lighting Explorations
(Part II)
 
 
 
Image may contain: indoor, table and wall

(Detail)
Process

Initial design

Lighting Explorations
(Part III)


(Detail)
Process

Initial design


Lighting Explorations


Taking one of Pol Sola's Illustrations as a starting point, this 3D series with Guasch Studio is an exploration of visual tricks: Lights and shadows giving depth and sense to objects that play within the space, still movement and whimsical balance.




Pol's Instagram x Guasch's Instagram 




    Creative Fields

