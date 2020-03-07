“Whimsical Balance” is a series of 3D explorations created
in collaboration between Pol Solà & Guasch Studio
(Part I)
(Detail)
Process
Initial design
Lighting Explorations
(Part II)
(Detail)
Process
Initial design
Lighting Explorations
(Part III)
(Detail)
Process
Initial design
Lighting Explorations
Taking one of Pol Sola's Illustrations as a starting point, this 3D series with Guasch Studio is an exploration of visual tricks: Lights and shadows giving depth and sense to objects that play within the space, still movement and whimsical balance.