Radiologie in Deutschland
Fons Hickmann
Radiologie in Deutschland

As a rule white papers offer subject-specific perspectives, concrete proposals and forecasts in a matter-of-fact presentation form. The publication “Radiology in Germany. A White Paper” goes far beyond these characteristics. The articles authored by fifteen specialists active in the clinical and scientific spheres open up a broad spectrum of topics as well as textual and graphic representations. To give such content a suitable form, we designed a high-quality book that includes 248 pages, extensive photo series and an elaborately embellished cover.
Client: Deutsche Röntgengesellschaft
Year: 2019
Design: Fons Hickmann M23


Radiologie in Deutschland
