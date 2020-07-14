The flood / Digital paintings
Guenter Zimmermann
The flood / Digital paintings​​​​​​​
Image may contain: tree, sky and outdoor
The lake's surface rippled in the wind. They went for a stroll along the beach and watched the tide come in (Chalk cliffs, Sassnitz, Germany).
Image may contain: poster, cartoon and clothing
The prophets TV-Show. He was mad and anger flashed in his eyes, but his  appearance and charm deceived many people. The outlook at the end of the speech wasn’t quite encouraging.
Image may contain: screenshot, person and cartoon
According to the prophet, the flood inundated the whole world. The next morning, the dimension of the flood became clear (Speicherstadt, Hamburg).
Image may contain: wall, person and indoor
She had to leave the building because of the flooding. She was fine with it, because she did not like her life, the plot was absurd (Berlin).
Image may contain: person, indoor and animal
Zoos try to save some species by captive breeding. With taxpayer money they built a boat large enough to be an ark.
The prophet could see the skyline of the city. He decided to seek shelter under a tree when it began to rain. The river swamped the fields (Teufelsberg, Berlin).
Image may contain: person, helmet and clothing
We cannot imagine life before the flood. We have to respect all regulations. We hope, that the good weather will last several days (Alexanderplatz, Berlin).
