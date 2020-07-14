The flood / Digital paintings
The lake's surface rippled in the wind. They went for a stroll along the beach and watched the tide come in (Chalk cliffs, Sassnitz, Germany).
The prophets TV-Show. He was mad and anger flashed in his eyes, but his appearance and charm deceived many people. The outlook at the end of the speech wasn’t quite encouraging.
According to the prophet, the flood inundated the whole world. The next morning, the dimension of the flood became clear (Speicherstadt, Hamburg).
She had to leave the building because of the flooding. She was fine with it, because she did not like her life, the plot was absurd (Berlin).
Zoos try to save some species by captive breeding. With taxpayer money they built a boat large enough to be an ark.
The prophet could see the skyline of the city. He decided to seek shelter under a tree when it began to rain. The river swamped the fields (Teufelsberg, Berlin).
We cannot imagine life before the flood. We have to respect all regulations. We hope, that the good weather will last several days (Alexanderplatz, Berlin).