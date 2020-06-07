EAT Furniture
The Colour Club
EAT Furniture are a contemporary furniture retailer with a focus on classic and striking pieces at an affordable price tag. Looking to breathe new life into a tired business, EAT reimagined their strategy and approached The Colour Club for an all-out refit on their brand. We set about creating an identity that complemented the sophistication of their new range, while allowing the product to shine. Playing on angles, patterns and textures, the EAT brand is built to connect with the modern, discerning consumer.
EAT Furniture
The Colour Club

