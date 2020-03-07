Traces of Water
Kevin Krautgartner
Traces of Water

On certain coastlines, mostly those with a very high tidal range, spectacular sand formations occur when the ocean water recedes. Seen from the air, it quickly becomes clear that the water does not always take the "shortest" way back. During this process unique characteristics of partially waterways are formed. This results in the formation of some very diverse sand structures which always adapt their shape to the water flow. At some places we can find huge sandbanks between shallow water while at others we see very filigree rivers which, like bigger rivers, meander through their environment.  

Unlike my other works this series is quite versatile as it is supposed to show the variety of these very different structures and shapes.


Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken with medium format cameras.

    Creative Fields

