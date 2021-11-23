Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Radix
Nata Schepy
A set of illustrations for Radix, artificial intelligence studio based in Brussels.
The illustrations are part of a new visual identity which helps to better understand the benefits of AI for businesses and communicate about complex topics in a more simple way.

Illustrations: Nata Schepy
Art Direction: Henk Willems



/ Filling in the skills gap with the help of AI /
/ As AI is integrated in Belgapress app, it helps to ​automatically tag articles at Belga News Agency with hashtags​ such as #brexit to enable journalists and communication professionals to find all the articles related to that topic /
/ The process of building an AI product /
/ Identification the most impactful areas where AI can create true value for the end-users and the business /



/ AI and Life Sciences /


/ An app that uses AI to assist lab technicians with the counting of different types of bacterial colonies that were cultured
in petri dishes/ 
/ Increasing efficiency in HR processes /


/ Bias and fairness in AI /


/ Artificial intelligence has the capacity to see what’s happening in ways that humans cannot and predict behaviour throughout the whole airport. This leads to better insights and to increase both the passenger experience, operational efficiency and security /



