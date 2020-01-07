Long Live the river
sankar sridhar
The River is Dead
Long Live the River

The Yamuna is a river revered in legend as the provider of immortality. Ironically, this river dies in Delhi, choked by effluents, untreated industrial and household waste, and raw sewage. And yet, as if serving her purpose on earth even in her afterlife, the river cradles faith, ritual and millions of migratory birds every winter. 

As the mists of winter shroud the darkness of human indifference, the waters, the air and the river banks become a theatre of rapturous celebration cleansed of filth. 

This series is an ode to surreality of the river. It is an attempt to capture the mundanity of the everyday in stark contrast to the poetry the winged visitors etch in their flight paths
