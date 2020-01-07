Long Live the river

The Yamuna is a river revered in legend as the provider of immortality. Ironically, this river dies in Delhi, choked by effluents, untreated industrial and household waste, and raw sewage. And yet, as if serving her purpose on earth even in her afterlife, the river cradles faith, ritual and millions of migratory birds every winter.





As the mists of winter shroud the darkness of human indifference, the waters, the air and the river banks become a theatre of rapturous celebration cleansed of filth.



