Avalow





The Client





Avalow is a company dedicated to automated gardening. Their focus is on the people who enjoy the tradition of home harvesting, supporting the creation of automated and sustainable gardens for beginners and experts.





The Objective





Produce a complete experience that adapts to the client's lifestyle, providing an automated system for the creation of a harvesting garden guided by advice to carry it out in a simple and comprehensible manner.





The Solution









We developed the user experience and interface design for the Avalow website as well as its packaging to accomplish a comprehensive flow from the product purchase to its use. We implemented an icon language with a friendlier communicating tone guiding the user to make a better purchase. This language is reflected in various points of contact between the client and the brand, including packaging and mobile application.





www.avalow.com