Delassus Group is a moroccan company specialised in the production of tomatoes, lemons, grapes, avocados and also flowers.
Bonhomme assisted them for the content creation and the redesign of their website.
SHOOTING

We created a tailor-made universe in paper cut: showcased on the website, the videos in stop-motion allowed us to illustrate the different products of the company through entertaining animations.
WEBSITE

We wished for the website to be a mirror image of Delassus: a modern and accessible universe with a colorful interface highlighting the company's products.
INFORMATIONS

Client
Delassus

Parner
Paris Se Quema

Date
Juin 2020



Published:
    Owners

    Emmanuel Cruellas Paris, France
    Morgane Urbain Paris, France
    Bonhomme Studio Paris, France

    Credits

    Paris se quema Paris, France

    Project Made For

    Bonhomme Paris, France

    Delassus Group is a moroccan company specialised in the production of tomatoes, lemons, grapes, avocados and also flowers. Bonhomme assisted them
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

