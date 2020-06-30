DELASSUS
Content + Digital
Delassus Group is a moroccan company specialised in the production of tomatoes, lemons, grapes, avocados and also flowers.
Bonhomme assisted them for the content creation and the redesign of their website.
SHOOTING
We created a tailor-made universe in paper cut: showcased on the website, the videos in stop-motion allowed us to illustrate the different products of the company through entertaining animations.
WEBSITE
We wished for the website to be a mirror image of Delassus: a modern and accessible universe with a colorful interface highlighting the company's products.