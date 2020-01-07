Theater Troupe「LOLO」



A theater company presided over by a playwright and director, Naoyuki Miura. Formed in 2009. While sampling pop culture from all ages and countries, this work continues to depict boy meets girl - encounters that are different from existing relationships, and is supported by men and women of all ages.

Because of the influence of the coronavirus, we can no longer perform in theaters, so we are taking on the new challenge of remote theater using ZOOM.

I was in charge of the illustration for the remote play "window".

It was made by imagining a videophone screen with six actors.

Think again about the distance between people.