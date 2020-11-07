An experimental short film "PORTAL"
This is my personal project created for learning and for exploring new creativity. Like the short films I've made so far, I love creating imaginary worlds, looking for moments of beauty and adding the illusion of light. This time, the logo of OTAS.TV, which is my artist logo, becomes the "portal" and after passing through it, we will travel to the unique world I imagined and created freely. I hope you enjoy it.
M A I N V I S U A L
M O M E N T S
F R A M E S
MAKING OF
Detailed Process
2017 Previz vs 2020 Final
SOUND
All the sound designs were produced by Yumetoki Suzuki.
Software & Assets used
After Effects / Premiere Pro / Illustrator / Photoshop / Sapphire / Particular / Form / Looks / Optical Flares / Lens care / RSMB
Cinema 4D / Octane Render / X-Particles / Turbulence FD / Krakatoa / HDRI Link / Signal / Ornatrix / Forester / Topowire
Megascans / KitBash 3D / CG Trader / 3D Scan Store / Evermotion / CGAxis / RocketStock / Textures.com
CREDIT
Direction / Design / Animation : Takayuki [Taka] Sato
Sound Design / Music : Yumetoki Suzuki
THANK YOU!