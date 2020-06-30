Chronogram
A Digital Studio that strives to break the norm, by creating a more diversified style of media & being at the top of his craft.

The name is a representation of Order & Timelines, which are the pillars of their Ethos. For the Identity we created a graphical environment by Chronograms of Information & a Friendly Illustration Style.










Credits
Naming, Brand Development: Sabbath Studio
Illustration: Tania Delgado
Print: Presuntos Impresores & El Roble

Photography: Wero Almaguer




    Creative Fields

