











Paradigmal / Brand Development





Inspired by Dystopian Futures, Cyberpunk, Sci-fi / Neo-noir Cult Films & Anime themed aesthetics by client request.

The Studio created a Visual identity & System for this Audiovisual Production Company. ​​​​​​​









The concept is centered on the perception of reality & the endless possibilities as creators of stories: pleasure, pain, joy, frustration, romance, optimism. The Grid is a representation of the possible & the tangible, the hidden miracles beyond the lens. A passport to the unknown, what's not yet made but it will be.





Several references to photography settings and indexs are applied to printed collaterals contributing on the creation of an unconventional Visual language. The Logotype represents of motion & dynamism, a interpretation of parallel dimensions.









