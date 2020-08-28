Typeface / Neuro X

Neuro X is a narrow sans serif typeface consisting of three weights with additional rounded versions

and matching italics.





It was first drawn as an exploration for a headline font and later expanded on to become a full typeface family.

Neuro X explores the extremities of narrow proportions whilst also allowing for eccentric cuts. The typeface has been tightly monospaced and intended for use at larger sizes as a display but can also work at smaller scales for the more courageous among us.





This 339 glyph font has language support for 26 languages: Afrikaans, Albanian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Lithuanian, Maltese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Zulu.



