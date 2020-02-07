MIAMI Festival 2020
We created the image of the Miami music festival 2020. Starting from the "fruit of desire" concept, we created a 3D set of imaginary, succulent and colorful fruits that recall the parts of the body involved in desire.
Texture, color and shape are the protagonists in the compositions of these subtly ambiguous fruits.
And since the await a pleasure, is itself a pleasure, for Miami 2020 we have to wait for 2021.
Client: MIAMI festival
Direction: Alkanoids
3D artist: Valerio Bosi, Mario Ruggiero, Marco Serracca
Audio: Nu Guinea - Nuova Napoli
