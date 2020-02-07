MIAMI Festival
Multiple Owners


MIAMI Festival 2020

We created the image of the Miami music festival 2020. Starting from the "fruit of desire" concept, we created a 3D set of imaginary, succulent and colorful fruits that recall the parts of the body involved in desire.
Texture, color and shape are the protagonists in the compositions of these subtly ambiguous fruits.
And since the await a pleasure, is itself a pleasure, for Miami 2020 we have to wait for 2021.


Client: MIAMI festival 
Direction: Alkanoids
3D artist: Valerio Bosi, Mario Ruggiero, Marco Serracca
Audio: Nu Guinea - Nuova Napoli




MIAMI Festival
Published:
    Alkanoids _ Milan, Italy
    Marco Serracca Milano, Italy
    Valerio Bosi Milan, Italy
    Mario Ruggiero Milan, Italy

    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

