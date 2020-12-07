Out of China
Guud Studio
Client: Out of China
Type of work: Art direction and graphic design
Branding: Outro Studio
Realization: 2020​​​​​​​

Out of China is located in the heart of Barcelona’s Eixample district. A blue neon with the restaurant’s name stands out of the main entrance. Inside, fine lamps illuminate the tables and cast their light on the oriental motifs. The waiters settle the guests in a bustling but elegant dining room while subtle music bathes the environment recalling the cosmopolitan Shanghai of the 1940s. 

Founded in 2002, Out of China offers a pioneering and inclusive Chinese menu that harmonizes traditional dishes with contemporary flavours, exotic aromas with local ingredients. In other words, Out of China balances masterfully the old world with the new one respecting the ancient Chinese culinary techniques.

The idea for the graphics came from the colours and lights from the interior of the restaurant: royal blues, bright reds, dark furniture and wood. The outdoor neon inspired a visual structure for vertical titles while the delicate aromas of the oriental cuisine where captured to design volatile textures used to decorate surfaces. The cottony papers of G.F. Smith Colorplan played a key role as they are top quality while providing a very warm and pleasing touch.
