Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
New Illustrations
Sebastian Curi
Behance.net

These are some personal projects and various commissions I did over the last couple of months for:
Apple, Nike, Harry's,Vespa, Bon Apettit, Jovia, Folch & Risotto.


Animation done by Leo Campasso
Animation done by Melisa Farina
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Animation done by Nicolas Piccirilli
Image may contain: child art, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, painting and cartoon
​​​​​​​For more stuff check my instagram
New Illustrations
187
922
8
Published:
user's avatar
Sebastian Curi

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Sebastian Curi Los Angeles, CA, USA

    New Illustrations

    187
    922
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields