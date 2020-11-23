Log In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
IPad Pro
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
New Illustrations
Sebastian Curi
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/23/2020
These are some personal projects and various commissions I did over the last couple of months for:
Apple, Nike, Harry's,Vespa, Bon Apettit, Jovia, Folch & Risotto.
Animation done by
Leo Campasso
Animation done by
Melisa Farina
Animation done by
Nicolas Piccirilli
For more stuff check my
instagram
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
New Illustrations
187
922
8
Published:
November 20th 2020
Sebastian Curi
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Sebastian Curi
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
New Illustrations
187
922
8
Published:
November 20th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe After Effects
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Animate
View Gallery
Download Now
Wacom Cintiq
IPad Pro
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Motion Graphics
,
apple
Character
Fun
Nike
people
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help