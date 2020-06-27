Arts Development Plan Hannover 2030

With the decision to apply for the title Capital of Culture 2025, Hanover committed itself to present a strategy to develop sites for the arts. Four areas of action have been defined in a participatory process to draw up the Arts Development Plan: “A strong foundation / Culture as a space of opportunity / On the world stage of Hanover / People in the focus”. These four thematic fields form the strategic narrative. The strategy presented in the publication intends to facilitate the most sustainable, future-oriented development of the arts possible, through which Hanover will reposition itself as a city of culture – one that is open, international, versatile, accessible and discursive.