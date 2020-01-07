Unaf - Brand design

A unique emblem to embody the diversity of families







In order to achieve the unity of the network, the visual identity now revolves around a common symbol, the round "U" that radiates. Unaf, Udaf, Uraf, United. This emblem is not figurative but evokes a universe open to individual interpretation. It gives each member of the network the opportunity to see their uniqueness or to translate their personal journey. It evokes the whole network, its role, its positioning, its support and its unity. These are all values that are found within families. This organized juxtaposition of U's also resembles the contours of France, the diversity of families and the institution's interventions.







Along with the colour blue we added a bright, luminous orange that reflects the combination of Unaf's institutional and social aspects. The visual identity is rounded off with the "United for Families" baseline. A signature that effectively reiterates the values, missions and accessibility of the institution. It is simple, direct, human and inclusive. A "lettering" version of the "United for Families" baseline was created. Its script typographic style creates a direct visual link to the Unaf identity. It is a more illustrative and expressive version that complements the authoritative aspect of the logotype during the various institutional speeches.



