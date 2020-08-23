Our team was commissioned to create a spatial design for a store that will convey a certain mood: a store that will look like a gallery of contemporary art, but instead of paintings and art installations, it will have clothes, shoes, and accessories. During working hours, it is a clothing store, and during events and parties, it becomes a place where like-minded people can communicate comfortably, dancing to DJ-networks. When you are in Protagonist Store, you feel like you are in the gallery, in the store, and on the dance floor at the same time. ​​​​​​​

