–

Share the Joy of Floral





You could pull sleeves out to unveil a blessing note. With interchangeable sleeves, you could pair and create a version that you loved. Equipped with a stand at the back, the red packets could be transformed into a blessing standee as a table deco.





Each red packet is made with quality fancy paper from Polytrade and various premium printing effects. We truly hope you could enjoy blessings come in pairs, and share blessing, happiness and beauty of design to each other.