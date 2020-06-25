The Candist - Brand identity

_
EN
The Candist is a Parisian sweets brand, which claims loud and clear that candy can be an object of refinement, and can be tasted at any time in an uninhibited way. Assuming an irreverent tone since its creation, its founder, Michael Koskas, approached us to rethink the brand's graphic identity and artistic direction. This project, which was nevertheless carried through to completion, did not finally see the light of day.
We repositioned The Candist around the tagline "Sweet and Serious", a double-sided message that develops infinitely and becomes the verbal leitmotif of the brand. An exaggerated, almost outrageous chic, which also translates into visual and graphic elements. The typographic identity created for The Candist, compressed, with inverted contrasts, navigates between sophistication and temptation. A new series of photographs has been orchestrated to establish the positioning; produced by the duo Cécile & Guillaume and the art director and set Ddesigner Cassandra Moreira at the Hôtel Saint Marc (Paris), it completes the system by playing on exaggeration and scandal.
We repositioned The Candist around the tagline "Sweet and Serious", a double-sided message that develops infinitely and becomes the verbal leitmotif of the brand. An exaggerated, almost outrageous chic, which also translates into visual and graphic elements. The typographic identity created for The Candist, compressed, with inverted contrasts, navigates between sophistication and temptation. A new series of photographs has been orchestrated to establish the positioning; produced by the duo Cécile & Guillaume and the art director and set Ddesigner Cassandra Moreira at the Hôtel Saint Marc (Paris), it completes the system by playing on exaggeration and scandal.
Unpublished project.
_
FR
The Candist est une marque de bonbons parisienne, qui clame haut et fort que le bonbon peut être objet de raffinement, et se déguster à tout moment de manière décomplexée. Assumant une tonalité irrévérencieuse depuis sa création, son fondateur, Michael Koskas, nous a approchés pour repenser l'identité graphique et la direction artistique de la marque. Ce projet, mené pourtant jusqu'à son terme, n'a pas finalement pas vu le jour.
Nous avons repositionné The Candist autour de l'accroche "Sweet and Serious", un message à double lecture qui se développe à l'infini et devient le fil rouge verbale de la marque. Un chic tapageur exagéré, presque outrancié, qui se traduit également dans les parti-pris visuels et graphiques. Le logo typographique créé pour The Candist, compressé, aux contrastes inversés, navigue entre sophistication et tentation. Une nouvelle série de photographies a été orchestrée pour asseoir le positionnement ; réalisée par le duo Cécile & Guillaume et la directrice artistique et set designer Cassandra Moreira à l'hôtel Saint Marc (Paris), elle parfait le dispositif en jouant sur la surenchère et le scandaleux.
Nous avons repositionné The Candist autour de l'accroche "Sweet and Serious", un message à double lecture qui se développe à l'infini et devient le fil rouge verbale de la marque. Un chic tapageur exagéré, presque outrancié, qui se traduit également dans les parti-pris visuels et graphiques. Le logo typographique créé pour The Candist, compressé, aux contrastes inversés, navigue entre sophistication et tentation. Une nouvelle série de photographies a été orchestrée pour asseoir le positionnement ; réalisée par le duo Cécile & Guillaume et la directrice artistique et set designer Cassandra Moreira à l'hôtel Saint Marc (Paris), elle parfait le dispositif en jouant sur la surenchère et le scandaleux.
Projet non publié.