Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Restalaite - Professional Kitchens
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
​​​​​​​


Having designed professional kitchens for three decades, Restaite have a solid market position. Despite the operating with a design-first ethos, the company had never put much thought into the its own brand experience. Therefore it was natural for us to begin planning a new brand with a similar emphasis on design, creating something that merges aesthetics with functionality.

Given its position, investing in a new identity presented an opportunity to go bold and do something the industry is not used to seeing. Something warm and fun, bringing the brand closer to the human-centric world of consumer brands. The earthy colour palette and classy typeface come together to give the brand a lively and dynamic, yet credible feel.

Brand Photography: Henri Vogt


Image may contain: screenshot
Restalaite - Professional Kitchens
642
5.1k
20
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    József G Kiss Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    Motley Agency Helsinki, Finland
    user's avatar
    Alex Yletyinen Helsinki, Finland
    user's avatar
    Henri Vogt Helsinki, Finland

    Restalaite - Professional Kitchens

    Having designed professional kitchens for three decades, Restaite have a solid market position. Despite the operating with a design-first ethos, Read More
    642
    5.1k
    20
    Published:

    Creative Fields