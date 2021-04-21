Restalaite - Professional Kitchens









Having designed professional kitchens for three decades, Restaite have a solid market position. Despite the operating with a design-first ethos, the company had never put much thought into the its own brand experience. Therefore it was natural for us to begin planning a new brand with a similar emphasis on design, creating something that merges aesthetics with functionality.





Given its position, investing in a new identity presented an opportunity to go bold and do something the industry is not used to seeing. Something warm and fun, bringing the brand closer to the human-centric world of consumer bra nds. The earthy colour palette and classy typeface come together to give the brand a lively and dynamic, yet credible feel.



Brand Photography: Henri Vogt









