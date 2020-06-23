Location d'outils Simplex
La simplicité au service de vos projets

Dans le but de se positionner favorablement dans la tête des consommateurs, en quête d’expériences clients plus modernes et performantes, Location d’outils Simplex se devait d’entamer ce virage pour devenir LA référence en la matière. Une transformation sur tous les fronts, tant en expérience numérique, en intelligence d’affaires, en design et en architecture qu’en communication, qui arrive à point alors que les attentes et les besoins de ses consommateurs au niveau de l’expérience de location sont aussi en pleine mutation.

Simplicity at the service of your projects

Wishing to secure a top-of-mind position in the minds of consumers looking for a more modern, rewarding customer experience, Simplex Equipment Rental had to make a move to become the reference in the industry. The transformation touched on every aspect, from the digital experience to business intelligence, design, architecture and communication. This timely transformation coincides with big changes that are underway in consumer needs and expectations of the rental experience.












    lg2 Montreal Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Jean Michel Tardif Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Nicolas Baldovini Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Vincent Bélanger Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Clara Lafrance Canada
    Frederic Tremblay Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Joanna Chrysocheris Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Joël Auchu Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Valérie Wells Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Location d'outils Simplex

    Présentation de la transformation sur tous les fronts de l'expérience de marque de Location d'outils Simplex.
