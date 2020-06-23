







La simplicité au service de vos projets





Dans le but de se positionner favorablement dans la tête des consommateurs, en quête d’expériences clients plus modernes et performantes, Location d’outils Simplex se devait d’entamer ce virage pour devenir LA référence en la matière. Une transformation sur tous les fronts, tant en expérience numérique, en intelligence d’affaires, en design et en architecture qu’en communication, qui arrive à point alors que les attentes et les besoins de ses consommateurs au niveau de l’expérience de location sont aussi en pleine mutation.





—



Simplicity at the service of your projects





Wishing to secure a top-of-mind position in the minds of consumers looking for a more modern, rewarding customer experience, Simplex Equipment Rental had to make a move to become the reference in the industry. The transformation touched on every aspect, from the digital experience to business intelligence, design, architecture and communication. This timely transformation coincides with big changes that are underway in consumer needs and expectations of the rental experience.























