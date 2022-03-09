The visual image of the exhibition takes up this field of tension. A heavy grotesque, bodily in its details, in combination with a filigree antiqua are the typographic foundation of the design. Embedded in an architectural system of areas and lines, the texts are hierarchised in an engaging way, from the invitation to the poster to the exhibition rooms.





The visual anchor point in all media is the Body & Soul word mark. It also visualises the duality of the exhibition through its form and the contrast between grotesque and antiqua. As well as through the interweaving of the two “O” in Body and Soul.





The colours in the different media refer directly to the design of the exhibition spaces.















