After 10 years, the exhibition rooms of the Museum Ostwall were renovated. On the two newly designed floors in the Dortmunder U, the museum exhibits its collection in a new guise. Under the title Body & Soul – Denken, Fühlen Zähneputzen (Thinking, Feeling, Brushing Teeth), the exhibition juxtaposes works from different eras. The focus is always on the human being. The examination of our body - nutrition, hygiene, health - on the one hand, our soul life - fear, faith, love - on the other.
The visual image of the exhibition takes up this field of tension. A heavy grotesque, bodily in its details, in combination with a filigree antiqua are the typographic foundation of the design. Embedded in an architectural system of areas and lines, the texts are hierarchised in an engaging way, from the invitation to the poster to the exhibition rooms.
The visual anchor point in all media is the Body & Soul word mark. It also visualises the duality of the exhibition through its form and the contrast between grotesque and antiqua. As well as through the interweaving of the two “O” in Body and Soul.
The colours in the different media refer directly to the design of the exhibition spaces.
Body & Soul für Museum Ostwall im Dortmunder U
Exhibition, 8. February 2020 to 27. February 2022
Curator: Nicole Grothe
Exhibition design: Soda
Exhibition photography: Roland Baege
Visual communication (Art Direction, Design, Typography, Animation):
KoeperHerfurth (Ina Bunge, Kolja Fröhlich, Jonas Herfurth, Fabian Köper)