Volkswagen campaign
Romain Trystram
Client : Volkswagen   /   Agency : DDB Hamburg
Art director : Alexander Gutt  /   Illustrations : Romain Trystram
Volkswagen is working hard to shape the future of mobility. But this requires a lot of lateral thinkers, IT specialists and computer nerds. In order to reach these special professional groups, They choose to develop a recruiting campaign with DDB Hamburg that shows VW in a new light. With advertisements in specialist magazines, nationwide large-area posters and pointed online targeting, we challenge the target group: Create Future Mobility.
You can find below some screenshots of the process.
I did six illustrations in total
Below are the final versions of all the illustrations for the poster campaign in the street in Germany.
I also had to adapt all the illustrations for mobile phones and social medias.
One of the illustration was printed at big size on a wall at the oop conference for the Volkswagen stand. I wish I had more images to share with you...
You can find some articles about the campaign online and DDB made a little one to talk about their approach with this project.
A big thanks to the Art director Alexander Gutt for contacting me to work on this together and thank you guys for watching and all the comments and support and kind words as usuals. Thank you all very much !
Volkswagen campaign
332
1.1k
21
Published:
Romain Trystram

    Owners

    Romain Trystram Agadir, Morocco

    Volkswagen campaign

    332
    1.1k
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.