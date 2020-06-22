SOY
Futura .
Soy by Sato is a high-end Asian bao restaurant located in Doha Qatar. Soy is one of the most ancient and traditional staples found in Asian cuisine; it represents more than just an ingredient, but the basis of various Asian civilizations. 

Since this ingredient takes us back to the origins and the primitive era, we created a graphic system where raw materials narrate the beginnings of Asian culture as we know it and where primitivism was represented with modern illustrations and graphism. 
Primitivism is a mode of aesthetic idealization that either emulates or aspires to recreate a "primitive" experience, in this case, represented through circles and arcs. The use of copper and rose gold creates a refined aesthetic that bridges the balance between sophistication and raw.

Soy by Sato, going back to the origins.
_

Art Direction: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com
Published:
    Creative Fields

