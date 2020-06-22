



Soy by Sato is a high-end Asian bao restaurant located in Doha Qatar. Soy is one of the most ancient and traditional staples found in Asian cuisine; it represents more than just an ingredient, but the basis of various Asian civilizations.





Since this ingredient takes us back to the origins and the primitive era, we created a graphic system where raw materials narrate the beginnings of Asian culture as we know it and where primitivism was represented with modern illustrations and graphism.



Primitivism is a mode of aesthetic idealization that either emulates or aspires to recreate a "primitive" experience, in this case, represented through circles and arcs. The use of copper and rose gold creates a refined aesthetic that bridges the balance between sophistication and raw.





Soy by Sato, going back to the origins.



Art Direction: Futura



