​​​​​​​Mist Hotan Prefecture​​​​​​​

This group of surreal creative works is created by a storm coming up in the desert.

This group of works was shot in China's Taklamakan Desert, the world's second-largest drifting sand, which is known as the Sea of Death. Animal carcasses and fur can be seen everywhere when walking into the boundary line of the desert. Sand dunes are expanding continuously in the desert. Affected by wind, sand dunes shift frequently. The wind can blow up sand walls to three times high.





__________ _______________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________





