Mist Hotan Prefecture
This group of surreal creative works is created by a storm coming up in the desert.
This group of works was shot in China's Taklamakan Desert, the world's second-largest drifting sand, which is known as the Sea of Death. Animal carcasses and fur can be seen everywhere when walking into the boundary line of the desert. Sand dunes are expanding continuously in the desert. Affected by wind, sand dunes shift frequently. The wind can blow up sand walls to three times high.
大漠刮起了風暴，於是，有了這組超現實創作。
這組作品的取景地在中國塔克拉瑪干沙漠，世界第二大流動沙漠，這裡被譽為死亡之海，走進沙漠邊界線，隨處可見的動物屍體及毛皮，沙漠里沙丘綿延，受風的影響， 沙丘時常移動，狂風能將沙牆吹起，高度可達其3倍。
Desert in sandstorm
After the sandstorm
