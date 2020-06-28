skip
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
Wacom Tablet
Tools
GAGUARD; FIRST MAN(UNIVERSE PROJECT)
Multiple Owners
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
BUGABOO STUDiO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
6/28/2020
GAGUARD; FIRST MAN(UNIVERSE PROJECT)
130
511
14
Published:
June 28th 2020
Multiple Owners
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
STUDiO BUGABOO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
GAGUARD; FIRST MAN(UNIVERSE PROJECT)
Gaguard in Space
130
511
14
Published:
June 28th 2020
Tools
Adobe After Effects
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Lightroom
Maxon Cinema 4D
Pixologic Zbrush
Wacom Tablet
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Graphic Design
,
artwork
c4d
characters
cinema4d
cute
ILLUSTRATION
motion
photoshop
toy
universe
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
