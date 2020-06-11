Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Miscellaneous 2020
Ana Miminoshvili
Miscellaneous​​​​​​​ 2020

Collection of various illustrations.
Some are personal artworks and studies
Some - commissioned client projects.​​​​​​​

Too many choices - Editorial illustration assignment for Illustration academy. 2020


Cover illustration for BAFTA Games Awards 2020, Agency: Gramafilm, 2020


Illustration for a book BOOBS - Art for Breast Cancer. 2020.


Green monkey  - Created exclusively for a luxury rum brand launching in the UK in the coming months. 2020.


Howler monkey  - Created exclusively for a luxury rum brand launching in the UK in the coming months. 2020.

Bob Shaw’s Light of the other days - Sci-fi short story assignment for Illustration academy. 2020


Bulky art tool icons, personal. 2020. 


Express your Ze for Ze Brand, 2020.


Dreams - submission for an upcoming book. 2020.


Approachable, personal illustration. 2020.


Illustration for The Darcys music video Look me in the eyes, Agency: Feather. 2020.


Falling - personal illustration. 2020.



Thank you!
Ana Miminoshvili

    Tbilisi, Georgia

    Miscellaneous 2020

    Collection of various illustrations from 2020. Some are personal artworks, some - commissioned.
