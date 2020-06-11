Log In
Miscellaneous 2020
Ana Miminoshvili
•
Miscellaneous 2020
✎
Collection of various illustrations.
Some are personal artworks and studies
Some - commissioned client projects.
Too many choices - Editorial illustration assignment for Illustration academy. 2020
Cover illustration for BAFTA Games Awards 2020, Agency: Gramafilm, 2020
Illustration for a book BOOBS - Art for Breast Cancer. 2020.
Green monkey - Created exclusively for a luxury rum brand launching in the UK in the coming months. 2020.
Howler monkey - Created exclusively for a luxury rum brand launching in the UK in the coming months. 2020.
Bob Shaw’s Light of the other days - Sci-fi short story assignment for Illustration academy. 2020
Bulky art tool icons, personal. 2020.
Express your Ze for Ze Brand, 2020.
Dreams - submission for an upcoming book. 2020.
Approachable, personal illustration. 2020.
Illustration for The Darcys music video Look me in the eyes, Agency: Feather. 2020.
Falling - personal illustration. 2020.
Published:
October 28th 2020
Ana Miminoshvili
Owners
Ana Miminoshvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
Published:
October 28th 2020
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Art Direction
,
airbrush
anano
animals
book
cover
editorial
ILLUSTRATION
miminoshvili
monkey
portrait
