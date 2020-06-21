"BB"
Project is questioning our life in a simulation for 4 years. Since then it has been seen in Tokyo, Beijing, New York, Paris, Venice, Cologne...
Black Balloons are like bouquets of flowers: compositions fade away within a span of a few days, so they have to be carefully maintained or revived throughout the period of the exhibition.
Sequence above: Lower balloons are filled with air so they get carried away by their helium-filled companions. Formed rhythm stays intact until a wind breeze created by the movement of a first visitor disrupts this utopia. Entropy becomes evident.
We live in a world where order and chaos contradict and complement each other... always and forever.
Any disorders are predetermined by events that reflect a perfect structure in the system... "BB" installations are the renderings of this notion and that is the reasoning of why I keep on creating them over and over again.
"BB" compositions are personifications of lifeless objects; most importantly - they represent nothing, a true emptiness. Which is felt every single time looking at the cloud of these black floating objects, eagerly waiting to be forced to react to our presence...
...react with no message, no notion. It's just a dialog between us and them; here and now. Which will develop into a reminiscence of an idea once balloons will deflate and the work will become non existent again.
Above: in 2017 I've been exhibiting in New York and had few spare balloons that I took to MoMa for making an unsolicited experiment.
