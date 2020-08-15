user's avatar
Adidas Originals ZX: Digital Outfits
Skeeva (Eugene Golovanchuk)
I was honored to work alongside with Builders Club's team on creating this awesome project for Adidas. They've asked me to help creating some new & recreating existing outfits digitally for the latest Adidas Originals ZX ad campaign. 
Tools used: Marvelous Designer for cloth modelling and simulation, Substance Painter for texturing and Redshift for shading and rendering.
Credits:
Director / Production Company - Builders Club
Creative Director - Jonas Hegi
Creative Producer - Lauren Egen
Art Director - Niels Moolenaar
3D Artists - Luca StruchenGeorg FasswaldSandi DolšakPierre Plouzeau, Eugene Golovanchuk
Sound Design - Chris Banks​​​​​​​
Bike experiment: cloth simulation
Elastic experiment: cloth simulation
Foam experiment: cloth simulation
Marvelous Designer: Pattern
Marvelous Designer: Pattern
Marvelous Designer: Pattern
Marvelous Designer: Pattern
Another thing I had a pleasure working on is texturing sneakers for latest Adidas Originals ZX campaign.
The most challenging part was that I've never worked with Redshift before, so I had to learn during the production process. 
Thanks to the great team for the trust and guidance along the way.
Published:
