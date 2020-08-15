Adidas Originals ZX: Digital Outfits

I was honored to work alongside with Builders Club's team on creating this awesome project for Adidas. They've asked me to help creating some new & recreating existing outfits digitally for the latest Adidas Originals ZX ad campaign.
Tools used: Marvelous Designer for cloth modelling and simulation, Substance Painter for texturing and Redshift for shading and rendering.
Credits:
Director / Production Company - Builders Club
Creative Director - Jonas Hegi
Creative Producer - Lauren Egen
Art Director - Niels Moolenaar
3D Artists - Luca Struchen, Georg Fasswald, Sandi Dolšak, Pierre Plouzeau, Eugene Golovanchuk
Sound Design - Chris Banks
Another thing I had a pleasure working on is texturing sneakers for latest Adidas Originals ZX campaign.
The most challenging part was that I've never worked with Redshift before, so I had to learn during the production process.
Thanks to the great team for the trust and guidance along the way.
