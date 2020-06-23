Zambrano Ortega Contemporary – Contemporary Art Consultancy





















High-profile international contemporary art lovers, as well as investors, are likely to require professional and personalized assistance to acquire works with both artistic relevance and excellent investment potential. Zambrano Ortega Contemporary provides exactly such balanced services.





The consultancy is led by Catalina Zambrano, expert in collection building and art markets, and Gonzalo Ortega, art and museum specialist, and professional curator. With a strong network of contacts in the art world, their consulting business, which also provides a platform for international artists to promote their work, ensures access to the most exclusive circles in the industry.





We’ve created a compelling brand identity package for Zambrano Ortega Contemporary, one that highlights the conceptual elements of a consulting business and blends them with the warmth touch of an arts connoisseur.





The stylish —and custom made— sans serif font we used to create the logo, reflects the full extent of the brand’s personality. In terms of color, we established a carefully balanced mix of the never outdated black & white, and a cheerful light blue-green accent.





Zambrano Ortega Contemporary’s stationery elements are visually striking yet surprisingly minimalist. Envelopes, as well as the company’s letterhead, folders, business cards, and even the website, share a simple and essential design created to infuse the communication carriers with both function and aesthetic.































