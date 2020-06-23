Zambrano Ortega Contemporary
La Tortilleria
Zambrano Ortega Contemporary – Contemporary Art Consultancy





High-profile international contemporary art lovers, as well as investors, are likely to require professional and personalized assistance to acquire works with both artistic relevance and excellent investment potential. Zambrano Ortega Contemporary provides exactly such balanced services.

The consultancy is led by Catalina Zambrano, expert in collection building and art markets, and Gonzalo Ortega, art and museum specialist, and professional curator. With a strong network of contacts in the art world, their consulting business, which also provides a platform for international artists to promote their work, ensures access to the most exclusive circles in the industry.

We’ve created a compelling brand identity package for Zambrano Ortega Contemporary, one that highlights the conceptual elements of a consulting business and blends them with the warmth touch of an arts connoisseur.

The stylish —and custom made— sans serif font we used to create the logo, reflects the full extent of the brand’s personality. In terms of color, we established a carefully balanced mix of the never outdated black & white, and a cheerful light blue-green accent.

Zambrano Ortega Contemporary’s stationery elements are visually striking yet surprisingly minimalist. Envelopes, as well as the company’s letterhead, folders, business cards, and even the website, share a simple and essential design created to infuse the communication carriers with both function and aesthetic.








Image may contain: screenshot and handwriting
Image may contain: abstract, building and indoor
Image may contain: handwriting and typography
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: letter, paper and handwriting
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting and post-it note
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: black and white, monochrome and minimalist
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and post-it note
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: box, stationary and minimalist
Image may contain: handwriting, book and letter
Image may contain: abstract and book



___

THANK YOU


Follow us @ Facebook  |  Twitter  |  Instagram

Zambrano Ortega Contemporary
185
821
12
Published:
La Tortilleria

    Owners

    La Tortilleria Monterrey, Mexico

    Zambrano Ortega Contemporary

    185
    821
    12
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.