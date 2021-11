Što sam sve naučio do škole (i to sâm) / WHAT I LEARNED BEFORE I STARTED SCHOOL (MOREOVER, I DID IT ON MY OWN)

In a short story, the future first grader gives wittily shaped answers (like the ones in newspaper articles that talk about the Five Ways to…) to the 10 most important children’s questions about the world and life. How did mom and dad meet? Or what did the world before him look like?