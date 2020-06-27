Tiny Worlds

What started as an illustration in support of Volem Acollir, became a series of abstract worlds based on the themes of security, tranquility and the importance of home.
Playing with scale and including references to oversized everyday objects gives each world a magical toy-like appearance, as if the characters have built their home from found items. We hint at the cosy inner 'home' with subtle lighting, so we imagine a whole world within the simple shapes it is made up of.
Layered textures and patterns repeat through the illustrations, uniting the series and the mixture of realistic and abstract forms.
Subtle animation brings life to the images and adds to the feeling that there is a magical world hidden from us humans behind the flickering lights and the steaming teapot.
To further play with the scale of elements and understanding of their sizes we positioned the world in its own glass sphere to appear like a snow-globe.