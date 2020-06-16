French Ministry of Culture - Visual identity

Concept





Starting from the existing logo, our will was to translate in a very simple way the idea that Culture is by nature unlimited, alive, overflowing, unexpected, sometimes irreverent or mysterious, always open and generous... and that it does not fit into a box of a framework.

If the blue rectangle represents the institution (the frame), then the word "Culture" is an opening, an off-field that invites us to think, to dream, to desire...





The idea of the movement

The frame, the picture and text have moved, "something" is happening! This compositional artifice places the institution in a logic of action, of movement.





Feeding the imagination

Intentionally choosing off-centre images and overflowing text helps to arouse curiosity. The image is a "call" which "meaning" is not delivered immediately. The reader is invited to imagine what happens next and must, in turn, do the "work of the mind". This is one of the missions of the ministry!





Non-conformist

By choosing not to "fit in", this graphic charter invites its future users to be "non-conformist". An unexpected colourful choice, a surprising framing or an unexpected break in a title. Each user is free to take the risk of surprising!