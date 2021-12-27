Special Forces NY | Rebrand









Brief ​​​​​​​



Special Forces NY is a brand and marketing consultancy headquartered in New York, while deploying contractors and category specialists from across the globe. The company was founded in 2010 and supports some of the largest brands in the world, such as Diageo, AirBnb, Home Depot, Nike, etc.





Our rebrand concept and strategy centered on two main objectives: 1) move the visual identity from the feminine si de of the spectrum to more gender neutral and 2) shift the master thematic from ‘militaristic’ to ‘space exploration.’ This brand motif aligns better with the times as well as the team’s values and principles. Additionally, it speaks to the company’s utilization of insights and creative programming to take clients to places they only dreamed about.





Credits

Client: Special Forces NY

Design Studio: Hello Comrade

Creative Director: Spencer Woolcott















