O&R TISSUE BRANDING & PACKAGE DESIGN





探讨如何构筑未来商品包装与人、环境的动态运作关系？如何拓宽包装的原有边界？以此发问，我选择了纸巾包装设计为媒介，通过研究不同纸巾规格的使用场景、使用习惯以及运送携带，为三种规格分别创造三种全新形式，试图通过改变其形式来探讨多样性和解决问题，进而创造一个纸巾概念店。以进行生活语境方式下充满人文关怀与未来性的新设计。

01:可穿戴的时尚卷纸—追随时尚品成为身体的一部分，携带中的存在状态可以不必尴尬。

02:可隐藏的日常抽纸—融入环境中成为生活的一部分，空间中的存在状态具有场景功能。

03:可便携的随身纸巾—便于随身带成为必需的一部分，便携中的存在状态可以不被忽略。

This paper discusses how to construct the dynamic operation relationship between commodity packaging and human and environment in the future. How to broaden the original boundary of packaging? With this question, I chose the tissue packaging design as the medium to create three new forms for the three specifications by studying the use scene, usage habits and transportation of different paper towels. Try to change its form to explore diversity and solve problems, and then create a paper towel concept store. In order to carry on the new design which is full of humanistic care and futurity in the way of life context.

01: wearable fashion roll-follow fashion to become a part of the body, carrying the existence of the state can not be embarrassed.

02: hidden daily paper drawing-integrated into the environment to become a part of life, the state of existence in the space has the function of the scene.

03: portable paper towels-easy to take with you to become a necessary part, the existence of portable state can not be ignored.





AD：肖琪媛｜ D：肖琪媛



