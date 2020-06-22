Colorful Danxia
Colorful Danxia
LOCATION: CHINA
The work was created in the autumn of 2016. By adopting the half surreal photography technique, it presents us different colorful Danxia. 
The shooting location of the photo is the north side of Qilian Mountain, which has an area of 536 square kilometers. 
It is the most typical and the largest Danxia landform landscape in the arid areas of China and it is also the typical representative of Chinese colorful Danxia and lattice-style palatial Danxia in China.

該作品創作於2016年秋，以半超現實攝影的手法表達了不一樣的彩色丹霞，照片拍攝地位於祁連山北麓，面積達536平方公里以上，是中國乾旱地區最典型和面積最大的丹霞地貌景觀，也同樣是中國彩色丹霞和窗櫺狀宮殿式丹霞的典型代表。
