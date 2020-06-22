The work was created in the autumn of 2016. By adopting the half surreal photography technique, it presents us different colorful Danxia.

The shooting location of the photo is the north side of Qilian Mountain, which has an area of 536 square kilometers.

It is the most typical and the largest Danxia landform landscape in the arid areas of China and it is also the typical representative of Chinese colorful Danxia and lattice-style palatial Danxia in China.



