The Type-Face project

To match the content with a visual concept, we studied how old Saigoneses feature their product on newspaper ads, then drafted up our advertising for the coffee and cacao packagings. The package content required the precise and funny compilation, that’s why we imitated the wordplay and poetic writing, as well as previous Vietnamese vocabulary. As a result, the content delivers a verbal announcement of the products with familiar, rustic, and exciting messages

Concept

Since we had collected a big precious typeface collection and neither of them was enough to represent the whole era, we determined to recruit all typefaces by selecting random letters from each type and setting them on different faces of the box. That is also the explanation for the project names Mặt – Chữ (Type-faces). The final output becomes a multidimensional artwork spreading out the packaging surface and tells its own historic stories.

We also invest the silver-foiled silkscreen printing on the quality paper to enhance the result’s experience. To promote convenience and environmental-friendliness, we design an unglued take-away holder with cardboard material. The content of the packaging reflects the verbal language of advertising in old Saigon, with familiar, rustic, and exciting messages.

Mặt-chữ (Type-faces) project not only appreciates the eternal aesthetics and diversity of the previous decades’ typefaces, as well as reminds the constant development of Vietnam’s graphic design and the cultural potential for modern packaging.



