FH Ronaldson™ Display
Ty - FH Oscar™
Ca - Serif
Da - 2020
De - Fatih Hardal
Fo - Hardal Studio
Co - Turkey
Connections
Phemister Old Style c1858
Bookman Old Style 1863
FH Ronaldson was produced as a similar version of FH Phemister. Phemister type feet are used sharply. The name Phemister comes from Alexander Phemister. Inspired by Ronaldson Old Style, which came from the same letter foundry, the name FH Ronaldson was created. It has been released as the 2nd version of this series.
Vertical Stress
Thin strokes throughout
Most capitals have uniform width
The 2020 version contains all characters.
The OTF (OpenTypeFeatures) format is available in Macintosh and Windows.