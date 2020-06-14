FH Ronaldson™ Display





Ty - FH Oscar™

Ca - Serif

Da - 2020

De - Fatih Hardal

Fo - Hardal Studio

Co - Turkey





Connections

Phemister Old Style c1858

Bookman Old Style 1863





FH Ronaldson was produced as a similar version of FH Phemister. Phemister type feet are used sharply. The name Phemister comes from Alexander Phemister. Inspired by Ronaldson Old Style, which came from the same letter foundry, the name FH Ronaldson was created. It has been released as the 2nd version of this series.





Vertical Stress

Thin strokes throughout

Most capitals have uniform width





The 2020 version contains all characters.

The OTF (OpenTypeFeatures) format is available in Macintosh and Windows.







