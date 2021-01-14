







One Oxford





One Oxford is a landmark building in downtown Sydney located at the corner of Oxford Street and Wentworth Avenue. Erected in 1982, the 23 level free standing office building is a prime example of Australian brutalist architecture. Owned and operated by Memocorp, we were engage by their interior design firm @thestellacollective to develop a new identity and way-finding system to coincide with an interior revitalisation.





The challenge was to shift peoples percepts of One Oxford from an ‘outdated 80’s office building’ to a reimagined space dedicated to the wellbeing of tenants through meaningful design. Our brand marque for One Oxford illustrates the word ‘one’ in fluid circular lettering, where each letter form is rendered from the same composition to achieve a sense of calmness. The ‘one’ lettering is combined with a structured ‘ONE OXFORD’ logotype while the way finding system and numerals have been developed from the same circular stencilled composition of the marque.







