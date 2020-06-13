The monster party
UV- 朱
Image may contain: cartoon, smile and toy
In this group of creations, I try to geometrize the clothes and use more diverse materials and rich colors to express them.
This creates some dramatic visual effects, coupled with a mask of individuality
It was a monster party



Image may contain: cartoon and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon and birthday
Image may contain: cartoon and toy
Image may contain: cartoon and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon and toy
Image may contain: cartoon, smile and toy
Image may contain: cartoon and toy
Image may contain: cartoon, toy and birthday cake
92
384
12
    在这组创作中，我尝试把服装几何化，并使用更多样的材质和丰富的颜色去表现。 这产生了一些戏剧化的视觉效果，再加上个性的面具 真是一场怪物派对
