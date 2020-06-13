skip
Discover
Live
Jobs
99U Conference
99U
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Discover
Live
Jobs
99U Conference
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
The monster party
UV- 朱
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/13/2020
In this group of creations, I try to geometrize the clothes and use more diverse materials and rich colors to express them.
This creates some dramatic visual effects, coupled with a mask of individuality
It was a monster party
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
The monster party
92
384
12
Published:
June 12th 2020
UV- 朱
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
The monster party
在这组创作中，我尝试把服装几何化，并使用更多样的材质和丰富的颜色去表现。 这产生了一些戏剧化的视觉效果，再加上个性的面具 真是一场怪物派对
92
384
12
Published:
June 12th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Costume Design
,
c4d
Clothing
color
costumes
drama
MD
shoes
the mask
the monster
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.