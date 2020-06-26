Formerly a place where renowned Finnish beers were brewed, the Malski building was, for a moment, without a clear future. Malski is now regaining its former glory. Located in Lahti, Finland, this rugged red brick factory has a new lease of life as a unique hybrid of culture, events and creative businesses. The history of the building dates back to 1912. It was originally the site of the Mallasjuoma brewery, an icon and source of pride for the city. Once again, Malski has become a city landmark.
The Malski visual identity acknowledges the site’s heritage with a contemporary interpretation of vintage factory aesthetics. The unusual shapes reference old-fashioned brewery equipment, drawing parallels between the flow of liquid involved in the process and collaborative working. The rich colour palette is inspired by the building’s architecture and the tones found in beer – from light pils to moody dark stout. The result is playful and dynamic, much like the Malski community itself.
The bold brand identity is brought to life in the building’s interiors. Our team designed the restaurant space, general areas and co-working offices. We enhanced the characteristics of the rugged building and brought green and brown hues from classic beer bottles to the decor. The aim was to create a truly Malskian environment, while leaving room for the community to make it their own.