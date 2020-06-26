Formerly a place where renowned Finnish beers were brewed, the Malski building was, for a moment, without a clear future. Malski is now regaining its former glory. Located in Lahti, Finland, this rugged red brick factory has a new lease of life as a unique hybrid of culture, events and creative businesses. The history of the building dates back to 1912. It was originally the site of the Mallasjuoma brewery, an icon and source of pride for the city. Once again, Malski has become a city landmark.







