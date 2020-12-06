Inside Muses





Characterised as a Muse by the Sea, K11 MUSEA is more than just a retail mall. It is a cultural destination located in East Tsim Sha Tsui, overlooking Hong Kong’s spectacular skyline. Contemporary art and design are advocated throughout the retail and dining experience creating a vibrant space that brings each visitor on a sensory adventure. Preface to the unique retail concept, Inside Muses is a publication created to feature pieces from the four muses within K11 MUSEA: Architecture, Furniture, Nature and Art.



