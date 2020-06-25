Felix Meritis Amsterdam

Award-winning studio i29 made the interior design of Felix Meritis anno 2020 commissioned by investment group Amerborgh. A distinct and charismatic design, inspired by the rich history of the building. Every space within the building refers to a specific period in the building's history. The starting point was to show diversity and to give all rooms their own identity, just as in 1788 each department was given its own interpretation. Together they form a collection of colorful characters in the house of enlightenment. The building has been completely renovated in collaboration with a large team of specialists and advisers; new installations and acoustic facilities have been carefully inserted within the monumental shell. MATH architects was responsible for the structural renovation. The plan is based on the restoration of the original building contour, whereby the necessary installations are completely hidden by a new lifted roof. In contrast to the existing classical environment, new interventions and finishes by i29 in the interior are clearly recognizable as such, bringing the building to the present again.