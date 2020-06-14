Pal's
Pal’s is an all-natural range of snack energy bars inspired in the Paleolithic diet, created and manufactured in Mexico. The essence of the brand lies in the honesty of its recipe and the purity of its quality ingredients—premium dehydrated fruits and seeds. No added sugar, artificial flavors, or food additives of any kind go into these bars. Created by sports and healthy lifestyle enthusiasts, Pal’s caters to a wide scope of consumers which ranges from athletes to children.

We started the creative process thinking of a brand name that could accurately communicate the attributes of the product. “Pal’s” is an engaging denomination that connects well with the idea of a friend that will always be there, supporting you and sharing life’s best moments. The name is also a reference to the “Paleo” diet this super food is inspired on. Then, we created the logotype, a playful and well-spaced sans serif stamp that expresses movement, freedom, energy and simplicity. 

Pal’s comes in 5 different flavors which can be sold separately or in 18-pack boxes. All packaging was designed to reflect the spirit of the brand, with a clean look and white spaces to highlight and bring forward the ingredients of each bar, strengthening the concept behind the product. Finally, we produced a photo shoot in order provide Pal’s with clear, professional product images to use in their marketing efforts. 







