Antti Tapani - Great was never normal

Antti Tapani

Building a successful clothing brand from scratch







S group, a Finnish network of companies operating in the retail and service sectors, came to us in the beginning of 2019 with a bold idea. They wanted to change the perception of their hypermarket Prisma, as a place with very basic and cheaper clothing, to a place with truly great style and contemporary fashion. The idea: A clothing line in collaboration with beloved national super star Antti Tuisku.



This of course came with some major challenges. Although Antti as a pop culture icon is loved by many, he’s also very controversial as an artist. How would we create a brand with edge that would still appeal to all of Prisma’s customers, one of the broadest target audiences you can think of in Finland. With an investment of this scale, it was crucial that the line would be successful from the beginning. And how would we do all of this, without being judged as just another merchandising campaign with a star.



Enter Antti Tapani — a pseudonym using Antti’s middle name, that he had used earlier for purposes other than his music career. This was the perfect opportunity to create a new, but strongly related and familiar brand that could stand fully on its own legs. BOND’s first assignment was to define the purpose and narrative of Antti Tapani. A purpose strongly tied to the artists own past, as someone relentlessly challenging the status quo, but also resonating with Prisma’s way of moving and democratising the world of fashion.











